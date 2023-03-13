Bobby Flay Surprises Girlfriend Christina Pérez with Pomeranian Puppy Allspice

Flay's sweet surprise comes after Pérez's 15-year-old Pomeranian, Bjorn, died in May

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on March 13, 2023 01:55 PM
Bobby Flay surprises girlfriend christina Pérez with new puppy Allspice
Photo: Christina Pérez/Instagram, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Bobby Flay pulled off the sweetest surprise.

On Friday, Flay's girlfriend, Christina Pérez, introduced the pair's new furry family member: an adorable Pomeranian named Allspice.

"Ecstatic to introduce the newest member of the family, Allspice Flay Pérez!" she wrote in an Instagram caption. "He's just a couple months old and weighs just a couple of pounds, but man, is he a charmer!"

Pérez revealed that her tiny, new puppy was a gift from Flay for her 42nd birthday in January.

"Bobby picked him out and surprised me with him for my birthday. He also came up with the name Allspice. I think he did a stellar job on all accounts 🥹💕," she wrote. "Welcome home Allspice!"

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez
Christina Pérez Instagram

Before Allspice, the writer had another Pomeranian, Bjorn, who died at 15 years old in May. Pérez posted a touching Instagram tribute to her late dog, who she called her "best friend and forever sidekick," featuring sweet photos and videos of Bjorn doing everything from swimming to playing and resting on the beach.

"Saying goodbye to him has been one of the hardest things I've ever done … but I wouldn't trade it for any of the smiles, laughs, cuddles, and love this little angel gave to me over the last 15 years," she wrote in the caption.

Pérez said that Bjorn went "nearly everywhere" with her, proving himself an "epic traveler, always approaching each new situation with total enthusiasm, patience, playfulness, independence, and grace."

She added: "His personality was truly infectious—I used to call him the Mayor of Brooklyn because everyone he passed on the street would stop to smile and wave."

Flay, 58, showed his girlfriend support by commenting, "the boss." He also wrote that the Pomeranian was part of their "lovely 'Zoo' family," which includes Flay's cats, Nacho and Stella.

Bobby Flay cat food
Bobby Flay with his cat Nacho.

After a year of dating, Flay and Pérez made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship at Del Mar Racetrack in California, where Flay's horse Pizza Bianca finished first.

Since then, Flay's daughter Sophie, an ABC7 community journalist, told PEOPLE in August it's been "awesome" getting to know her.

"Christina's so sweet and she's also a fellow journalist, so it's really cool to be able to learn from her too," Sophie said of Pérez, who has written for Glamour, Vogue, and Lucky and more. "Her and my dad have such a sweet relationship. It's been really so lovely having her around."

Flay added: "They're friends, which is really great. And I always feel like Christina can be somebody that Sophie can talk to about anything. It's really nice."

