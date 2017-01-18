Take a Look Back at Bo and Sunny Obama's Epic White House Years
The first dogs retired from public service in 2016; take a look back at some of their best moments with the Obamas as we say goodbye to Bo
The Obama canine siblings get some special attention from the first lady at the preview of the White House's holiday decorations.
Bo and Sunny joined the Obama family during their time in the White House. Bo, the elder, who arrived in 2009, died in early May 2021, the Obamas announced on Instagram.
Flying first dogs! Bo and Sunny keep close at the president's heels while boarding a U.S. Marine Osprey helicopter flight to Martha's Vineyard.
After their years in the White House, Sunny and Bo were used to attention — and plenty of photographers. Here they are posing for the cameras in July 2015.
Further proof that no trip to the White House under the Obama administration was complete without a Sunny and Bo photo op. In fact, they were so in-demand, the duo often had their own schedules — just like Mom and Dad.
Every dog needs green space to roam free. And for these Portuguese water dogs, the White House front lawn was the place to be ...
... especially on a snow day!
Sunny and Bo, on the go! The pair of pups give a tug on their leashes as Michelle Obama attempts to rein them in back in November 2015.
The first dogs had a larger-than-life presence at the White House — especially around the holidays.
Can't tell the two kid-friendly canines apart? Bo was the one with the white paws and chest, while Sunny is all black.
Sometimes the president even treated his lucky furry friends to a shopping excursion.
Some of their official duties included attending White House state dinners — or, at least, checking the table settings in their black tie duds.
They also spent plenty of time hanging with their human sisters, Sasha and Malia Obama.
Thanks for the fun times, Bo and Sunny!