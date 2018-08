Derek has been on the board of WildAid for more than 15 years, taking trips around the world with the organization to help reduce the demand on wildlife trafficking. But this was her first encounter with whale sharks.

“Seeing them has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl,” Derek, who’s been Scuba diving since she was 15, shared. “You get out there in the water and the creatures are just feeding, slowly, gracefully moving around gorging on these fish eggs. It reminded me of that scene in the first Jurassic Park when the family is out with the grazing dinosaurs — even though they’re these gigantic creatures they just slowly pass by you. It was very beautiful and peaceful.”