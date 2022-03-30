Endangered Blue-Eyed Black Lemur Born at Florida Zoo: 'We Have Many Reasons to Celebrate'

The new arrival is only the second blue-eyed black lemur to be born at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens recently welcomed a new resident with startling peepers.

In a Tuesday news release, the Florida zoo announced the birth of a blue-eyed black lemur at their facility. The new arrival is the second infant for parents Hendricks and Hemsworth, a blue-eyed black lemur pair who moved to the zoo in 2017. This baby marks the Jacksonville Zoo's second successful blue-eyed black lemur birth in the park's history.

"We have many reasons to celebrate this new infant. He or she will further enrich the social environment and experience of the zoo's amazing mixed-species lemur group and strengthen the sustainability of the Blue-eyed black lemur population," Tracy Fenn, the assistant curator of mammals, said in a statement. "The Madagascar team is elated to see this infant thriving in the care of the mother."

The zoo does not yet know the infant's sex, as they are giving the lemur family space to bond before taking the baby animal for health checks. Hendricks, Hemsworth, and their currently unnamed infant will stay behind the scenes at the zoo until the baby is old enough to join the rest of the zoo's lemurs on exhibit.

Blue-eyed black lemurs are one of a few primates who have blue eyes. All blue-eyed black lemurs are born with brown fur so that they can blend in with their mom. Female blue-eyed black lemurs stay brown, while the fur of the males turns black as they grow.

The species, native to Madagascar, is critically endangered, according to the zoo's release, so every new blue-eyed black lemur birth is vital to the survival of the species.

"We're fortunate to work in an environment that places great emphasis on education and conservation of wildlife and their habitats," Dr. Jeff Ettling, the president and CEO of Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, said. "We help our guests understand the threats these animals face, and the role and potential benefits the species provide to the ecosystems they inhabit. We hope this will inspire action."