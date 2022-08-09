'Healthy' Baby from Small Antelope Species Born at Maryland Zoo

The Maryland Zoo has a cute new resident!

Marigold, a female blue duiker, was born on July 24 at the Baltimore zoo, the facility announced Tuesday in a news release.

"Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," Erin Grimm, a curator of mammals at the Maryland Zoo, shared in the release.

The tiny blue duiker, a species of African antelope, was born to mom Flower, who has birthed three calves, and first-time dad Kuruka. The parents mated following a breeding recommendation from the Blue Duiker Species Survival Plan, which the Association of Zoos and Aquariums coordinates.

The Maryland zoo posted a video of Marigold's birth on Facebook Tuesday. The clip shows the newborn, who weighed under two pounds at birth, gradually getting to her feet and bonding with Flower in their barn.

Newborn blue duikers are typically weaned around three months after birth and reach full size by six months, according to the zoo.

As adults, blue duikers can weigh seven to 20 pounds, about the size of a house cat.

Maryland Zoo

Typically found in the forests of western, southern, and eastern Africa, the duiker gets its name from the Afrikaans word "duiker," which means to dive, as "the animals will duck away into bushes when danger threatens," the zoo said.

While they are currently not classified as threatened or endangered, the blue duiker's population is affected by overhunting and loss of habitat.