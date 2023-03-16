Blood Donor 'Hero' Dog Nearly Euthanized at Texas Animal Shelter Gets Rescued by Nonprofit

A dog named Stanford was scheduled for euthanization in Texas until a nonprofit stepped in to save him.

Local news outlet WFAA shared a video of the canine on its site ahead of the rescue in an attempt to appeal to animal lovers — and it worked.

The news station was moved to help the "friendly," 2-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback, set for euthanasia at the Smith County Animal Shelter, because of the pup's "hero dog" status, according to WFFA's interview with the Texas shelter.

"He is a hero dog. He has donated blood to the animal emergency clinic to save another life of a dog," Amber Green, a supervisor with Smith County Animal Shelter, told the outlet of the trained, vaccinated pooch.

"I don't understand why he's still here," Green added, noting that the open-intake shelter is constantly receiving new dogs in need of care, and the "only way they get out is either being adopted, transferred out, or they have to be euthanized."

Dogs at the shelter the longest are euthanized to make room for new, incoming animals.

"It's nothing that none of us want to do, we would rather get them out to a home or a rescue," Green added.

Let Love Live, an animal rescue service in Northeast Texas, saved Stanford and three other dogs from Smith County Animal Shelter's euthanasia list, according to the no-kill rescue's Facebook page.

Let Love Live/Facebook

Stanford is settling into his new surroundings, according to Let Love Live.

"Stanford is doing great. He's enjoying being in a safe place where he can spend his days hanging out with all his new playmates here at Let Love Live Rescue," the nonprofit shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The news coverage around Stanford's situation has led to more good news for the dog: potential adopters.

"He's not letting any of his newfound celebrity go to his head and asks, while he has dozens of inquiries andseven7 local adoption applications, that all the wonderful people interested in him please adopt his friends as well," Let Love Live added.

Those interested in helping Stanford and his friends find homes are encouraged to visit Let Love Live's website to learn more about the pets available for adoption.

The organization, based in Cookville, Tex., shared a mission statement on its website, voicing its dedication to rescuing animals.

"Let Love Live's mission is to provide sanctuary to all animals in need," the rescue wrote. "We are located on an abundant 200 acres, in Titus County East Texas, where rescued horses, livestock, and domesticated animals can feel safe while locating long-term homes through adoption and foster programs."

"LLL works directly with local animal shelters and rescue organizations with a goal of making East Texas 'no kill,'" the site added. "LLL is also a forever home for seniors and special needs animals that were slated to be destroyed."