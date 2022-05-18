Blizzard, Beloved Polar Bear at Point Defiance Zoo, Euthanized After 'Rapid Decline' in Health

The Washington zoo humanely euthanized Blizzard the polar bear after the animal experienced a "rapid decline in his health" related to his September 2021 liver cancer diagnosis

Blizzard the Beloved Polar Bear, Last of His Kind at Point Defiance Zoo, Euthanized after Battling Cancer

Blizzard, the beloved polar bear and last of his kind at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, has been humanely euthanized following a "rapid decline in his health," the Washington zoo announced on May 9.

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, located in Tacoma, shared in a Facebook post that Blizzard was diagnosed with liver cancer in September 2021 and received chemotherapy and other supportive care for several months before his death on May 8.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our beloved polar bear Blizzard was humanely euthanized yesterday after a rapid decline in his health. Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada, before coming to Point Defiance Zoo in 1997. The elderly bear was diagnosed with liver cancer in Sept. 2021 and was receiving chemotherapy treatment and other supportive care to slow the progression of the disease," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

"At 26, he lived past the median life expectancy of 23 years for polar bears in human care. Blizzard inspired generations of guests from around the world to care about his species," the post added of the "engaging bear."

In a release from the zoo, Dr. Karen Wolf, the facility's head veterinarian, explained that Blizzard was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of cancer." Still, the zoo "kept Blizzard comfortable and ensured he had a high quality of life for many months after his diagnosis."

A necropsy following Blizzard's death revealed the bear's cancer mass in his liver had grown to the size of a giant watermelon, according to the Point Defiance Zoo.

"The entire Point Defiance Zoo family is devastated by the loss of this extraordinary bear," Alan Varsik, director of the Point Defiance Zoo, said in a statement. "Blizzard held a special place in our hearts and touched the lives of millions of people during the two decades he was with us. He inspired people to care deeply about polar bears and to take action in their own lives to reduce their carbon footprint and help protect wild polar bears."

"Blizzard was feisty, smart, and always eager to learn new things," Sheriden Ploof, one of his primary caregivers, added in the release. "He loved pouncing, playing with his big barrels, splashing in his pool, and practicing his stalking and hunting skills. He was an exceptional animal who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

The Point Defiance Zoo is certified by Polar Bears International as an Arctic Ambassador Center and has been home to polar bears for more than 80 years, per the zoo's release.

Polar bears are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Species Survival Commission has designated the species as facing a high risk of global extinction.