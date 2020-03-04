Blind Pug and His Seeing-Eye Chihuahua Buddy Are Looking For a Home Together in Colorado

An animal rescue group in Greeley, Colorado is looking for a fur-ever home for two of its newest foster pups — a blind pug named Augie and his seeing-eye Chihuahua BFF, Pepe.

The 12-year-old Pug and his furry best friend ended up at the Colorado Pug Rescue back in August 2019, due to their owner’s terminal illness, and the pair is now ready to find a new family to call their own.

Speaking to FOX31 Denver, Cyndi Trimber, a volunteer with the rescue, shared, “It was kind of like a package deal. When Augie came, [Pepe] came with him. They’ve been taken from the only home they knew and they’re thrown into another home. They really had to depend on each other to get through it.”

Trimber is currently serving as the pair’s foster parent and shared with the outlet that the duo is inseparable.

“They sleep together, they eat together. It’s really sweet they depend on each other like that,” she said.

And Augie has had to depend on Pepe quite a bit over the last few months.

When Augie was first put under the rescue’s care, it was revealed that he had a heart murmur, which sent him to a heart specialist for an echocardiogram.

Thankfully, vets determined that the murmur wasn’t a serious problem, but the adorable pug developed a mild case of pneumonia after this diagnosis.

After being successfully treated with antibiotics and cough medicine, Augie went under anesthesia for a surgery to treat preexisting dental and optical issues.

Augie, who has been blind for most of his life, had to have his eyes removed and had to receive major dental surgery, which has set the rescue group back financially — $3,100 to be exact.

“It racked up a really huge bill,” Trimber said. “I went to pick him up and I’m like, ‘Holy!’ We’re a foster group. How are we going to afford this?”

The Colorado Pug Rescue is hoping dog lovers with big hearts will consider donating money to help pay for Augie’s bill. Those interested in helping cover the pug’s medical expenses can do so here.

Anyone interested in adopting Augie and Pepe (they’re a package deal) should contact the rescue.