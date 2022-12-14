Talented Blind Horse Achieves 3 Guinness World Records: 'Endo Has a Big Personality'

After the horse lost his sight eight years ago, he and his owner Morgan Wagner worked together to help the animal relearn his skills — and now he is breaking records

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 14, 2022 01:49 PM
HORSE WITHOUT EYES ACHIEVES THREE WORLD RECORDS
Photo: Brittany Hirst Photography

It took Endo the horse 6.96 seconds to weave around five poles, and that was just one of his record-breaking tricks.

The 22-year-old Appaloosa earned the Guinness World Record for the fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles. Endo also recently delivered two more record-breaking performances.

Endo, a.k.a. Endo the Blind, was diagnosed with equine recurrent uveitis, the leading cause of blindness in horses, when he was eight years old, according to a press release from the Guinness World Records.

But that hasn't stopped him from chasing after titles.

In addition to his speedy weave record, the horse achieved the records for the highest free jump by a blind horse and the most flying changes by a horse in one minute.

Brittany Hirst Photography

"Endo has a big personality, that's why I picked him from all of the babies my grandma has," said Morgan Wagner, Endo's owner, who met the horse when she was 13.

Endo's highest free jump was 3 feet, 5.7 inches high. And he came in at 39 for most flying changes by a horse in one minute.

Wagner helped Endo make history by preparing the horse for vision loss after learning the animal had equine recurrent uveitis. She blindfolded Endo for increasing periods to help the horse adjust.

When Endo lost his vision and eventually had his eyes removed, it still took the horse time to get comfortable with his new reality, according to the press release.

"He was very scared in the beginning, so I took him for walks around the barn and then moved on to walks around the property," Wagner said.

Endo quickly regained his confidence and began to relearn the tricks he first mastered when he had his sight.

Fourteen years later, Endo can do everything a sighted horse can: competing in shows, going on trail rides, and jumping.

Wagner is proud of her four-legged friend's incredible progress and three Guinness World Records.

"I'm very grateful to Guinness World Records for letting us have a platform for blind horses to show the world that they're still capable of anything," Wagner said.

The horse parent added that she hopes her and Endo's story encourages the equestrian community to celebrate the abilities of blind horses instead of focusing on their differences.

