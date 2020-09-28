Tao the 11-year-old golden retriever last his eyesight to glaucoma last year but has bounced back from the change with a little help from Oko the puppy

Blind Golden Retriever Gets Adorable Guide Dog Puppy Buddy to Help Him Get Around and Have Fun

Tao is looking on the bright side thanks to his sunny pal.

According to Daily Mail, the 11-year-old golden retriever lost his eyesight last year to glaucoma, and eventually had both of his eyes removed because of the condition. Tao impressed everyone by quickly adjusting to life as a blind dog, learning his way around the house in just a few days, but his owner found that Tao was missing some of the playful energy he had prior to losing his eyesight.

In an effort to give Tao the best quality of life, the dog's owner, Melanie Jackson of Somerset, England, got Tao a puppy friend in hopes the little dog would help her senior pooch feel better and have more fun.

Tao and the new arrival Oko, also a golden retriever, instantly formed a strong bond, and are inseparable just two months after meeting. Along with being a perfect playmate for Tao, 16-week-old Oko also helps his older friend get around, serving as a guide dog for the blind pet.

"Tao follows him around the fields and they sleep with each other," Jackson told Daily Mail. "We are in the process of training Tao to follow Oko so he doesn't get in the way of any danger."