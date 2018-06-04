After Adoption Drama Separated Them, Blind Dog and Guide Dog BFFs Finally Find Home Together

OJ the blind, 12-year-old dachshund and his best buddy Dozer, a pit bull that helps the little canine get around, are giving forever another shot.

The pair of pooch pals were brought in together to Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia by their original owner who was no longer able to care for them. It was clear to the shelter’s staff that this was an inseparable pair, so the agency made it a condition of the adoption that their future pet parent would take both dogs.

The shelter thought it had found that person just a few weeks after news of the duo’s need for a home spread, but after Dozer and OJ were adopted out side-by-side, the blind dachshund was found wandering a rural road alone. The despondent dog was literally lost without Dozer, so the shelter called up the adopter, who claims the dogs were separated accidentally. The adopter was then convinced to return Dozer to the shelter’s care, since this person no longer wanted OJ.

Courtesy Richmond Animal Care and Control

Now, a month after this adoption drama, Richmond Animal Care and Control has some goods news: OJ and Dozer’s “roller coaster ride of emotion and turmoil” is over. They have been adopted to a true forever home.

The shelter shared the welcomed news on Facebook, where the announcement has already received over 8,000 likes.

“We are incredibly happy to share that OJ & Dozer were adopted together last night to a wonderful Richmond family! These dogs have taken us on a roller coaster ride of emotion and turmoil and yet remained steadfast in their love for each other and their ability to adapt and overcome vexing circumstances,” the shelter posted Saturday.

Courtesy Richmond Animal Care and Control

On Instagram, the shelter also shared that the pair’s new parents have created an account for OJ and Dozer (@ojanddozer) so all of their fans can keep track of how much the friends are loving their new life together.

In the hope of helping the countless other animals looking for homes who have not received the same media attention as this twosome, Richmond Animal Care and Control has started a fund in honor of the furry friends to help owners struggling to provide for their pets find a way to care for them and themselves without having to surrender their animals.