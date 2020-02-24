Blind, Deaf Senior Dog Taken by Hawk, Survives Attack and Freezing Temps to Reunite with Owner

She’s 16 years old, 6.5 pounds, blind and deaf, but this little poodle has plenty of fight left, as she proved this past week.

According to CBS 17, the small, black poodle, Porschia, was snatched off her deck in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, by a hawk last week. The shocking dognapping left Porschia’s owner, Deborah Falcione, feeling helpless, especially after she searched the area around her home for hours and found no sign of the senior dog. Once temperatures dropped below freezing, Falcione returned home fearing the worst.

Twentyeight hours after the bird grabbed Porschia, Falcione received a call from Banfield Pet Hospital — a nearby animal hospital. The individual on the phone informed the distraught owner that Porschia was under their care and in good health.

Falcione learned from Banfield Pet Hospital that the hawk dropped her dog about four blocks from her home, where she was found by a neighbor and taken to Banfield.

“I said, ‘That’s impossible.’ She could not have survived 28 hours in the bitter cold weather, in 10-degree weather,” Falcione told CBS 17. “This is a six-and-a-half-pound dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

While Porschia did end up under Banfield’s care, there are still numerous hours unaccounted for between when the dog was snatched and when she was found by the good Samaritan who brought the canine to the animal hospital.

“How she got away, I have no idea. How she survived it? I will never know, but I know one thing, by the grace of God, this dog is still alive,” the owner added.

Porschia, who was cold and lethargic when she arrived at Banfield, was placed in a heating tank at Banfield to warm up, reports New York Daily News. The pooch is now back home with Falcinoe and has no serious injuries from her time in the clutches of the hawk and Pennsylvania’s chilly temps.