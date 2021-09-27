The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue recently introduced Keller — a cat born with no eyes — and his assumed mother to a kitten named Trixie, and the three felines are now a family

Blind Feline and His 'Seeing Eye' Mom Cat Befriend Helpful Kitten — Now the Trio Needs a Home

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue is playing matchmaker for a newly formed family of three.

According to KCAU, last month, the Iowa animal shelter brought in a black-and-white cat born without eyes named Keller and then rescued the blind feline's "seeing eye" cat, likely one-year-old Keller's mother, a few days later.

"It was a unique situation in the respect that we impounded the blind cat first, and the blind cat had no eyeballs and was not neutered," Cindy Rarrat, the director of Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue, told the outlet. "And so we got him in, and he was very lost, very confused. Within a day or so, we ended up getting the female in which we assume is his mother."

The shelter can tell the older cat is special to Keller because he and the female feline are inseparable. The duo always stays near each other, and the assumed mother cat knows how to walk beside Keller and helps the cat navigate new spaces.

Unfortunately, shortly after Keller's "seeing eye" cat arrived, a vet check revealed the older feline had severe health issues.

"We found out that there was something wrong with her mouth, so after she was spayed, we took her back in, and she had to have all of her teeth removed, and she had a large tumor in her sinus cavity. That has since been removed. They wanted to test it, but we felt that we just really didn't want to know," Rarrat said.

To ensure Keller has a support system in case something happens to his older kitty companion and to give his "seeing eye" cat a bit of a break, the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue introduced a kitten name Trixie to the bonded pair.

The shelter chose nine-week-old Trixie as the little family's third member because she has a bold and unique personality. The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue's matchmaking senses are spot-on because Trixie quickly became a member of Keller's family.

Rarrat said that Trixie is already learning how to help Keller play and get around, offering the older cat a chance to relax and watch the two younger felines play.

Now that these three special cats have found one another, the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue is trying to find the trio a forever home together.

"We've been looking for that special home, that special someone that would give these guys a chance," Rarrat said.