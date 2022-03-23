"Our thoughts are with the animals and staff of the Jacksboro Animal Shelter which took a direct hit by a tornado," said the Denton Animal Support Foundation, which helped rescue Nado the cat

Blind Cat Rescued from Rubble of Texas Animal Shelter Destroyed by Tornado and Named 'Nado'

On Monday, animal rescuers pulled a blind cat from the rubble left behind by a tornado that destroyed the Texas-based Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

According to KDFW-TV, the cat was named Nado after the unconfirmed tornado that ripped the roof off two schools in Jacksboro and caused damage to the animal shelter and dozens of homes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news outlet added that the woman who found Nado on Tuesday stated the feline appeared frightened when found but was in good health overall. The cat's savior reportedly took Nado home and cleaned him up.

Denton Animal Support Foundation (DASF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping save Texas pets, assisted with rescue efforts at the damaged Jacksboro Animal Shelter. DASF posted a photo of Nado on social media after the feline's rescue, which shows the cat wet and dirty while being held by a person.

"Our thoughts are with the animals and staff of the Jacksboro Animal Shelter, which took a direct hit by a tornado yesterday. All animals were accounted for with just some minor injuries," DASF wrote on Facebook along with the photo of Nado.

"Rescue workers found this cat in the rubble. They have named him Nado ... as in "tornado" He will be checked out by a vet and brought to the Springtown Animal Shelter or to a foster home," the nonprofit added in its post.

Photos posted by Tall Tails Rescue and Transport show the damage Jacksboro Animal Shelter sustained.

"The shelter is gone," the rescue group captioned the post.

According to the group, no animals from the shelter were injured by the tornado.