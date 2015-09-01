Blind and Deaf Senior Poodle Reunited with Family After Month Apart

Coco is a fifteen-and-a-half-year-old blind and deaf miniature poodle and yet when she was reunited with Toby Brooks after being missing for a month, it was clear she knew she was back with her owner. “She just kind of settled in when I held her. She just relaxed and started licking my hand,” Toby tells PEOPLE.

Toby, 24, has had her since he was nine years old and was devastated when she disappeared July 20, from his Concord, North Carolina, home after someone accidentally left a backyard gate open.

“We started putting up posters and my fiancée posted on the humane society Facebook page,” Toby says of the desperate search to find his childhood pet.

The dog took a long and windy road home.

Animal Control workers say a couple passing through North Carolina found Coco wandering down a road and picked her up. They drove her almost 800 miles away to Belchertown, Massachusetts, before contacting their local Animal Control for help.

Staff there posted about the lost poodle on a Facebook page used nationally by Animal Control officers and Angela Lee, a Clayton, North Carolina, officer saw the posting.

Clayton is more than two hours from Concord, but Angela says something about the poodle struck her and she wanted to help. After a few hours of emailing, she tracked down Toby.

“Every one of us deserves to be with the ones we love,” Angela says.

Animal control worker Angela Lee gets Coco ready for her reunion Public Information Office for the Town of Clayton

She arranged to have a private pilot fly Coco back to North Carolina, and last week the dog and her owner were finally reunited.

“To have so many people go out of their way to do this kind of stuff for us, we just appreciate it so much,” Toby tells PEOPLE.

Coco appears to be appreciative, too.

“It took her most of the first day we got back, but you could tell she started realizing that she’s home.”

Toby says the family is giving her lots of extra treats and keeping a close eye on her. “Even the other two dogs in the house … when they all go out, they walk beside her now and they all stay together.”