Second Rare (and Adorable) Rhino Calf Born at Ohio Zoo

There’s a baby boom in Ohio and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo couldn’t be happier.

The facility just welcomed its second Eastern black rhino calf of the year. Number two arrived on Aug. 20 to mom Inge and dad Forrest. Also eagerly awaiting the newborn’s arrival were Aunt Kibibbi and the zoo’s 7-month-old calf Lulu.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks/Kyle Lanzer

This is Inge’s fifth calf. After all that time caring for her other kids, mothering appears to come easy for Inge. Both she and her newborn are healthy and doing well. They are both being kept off-exhibit so they have time to bond and relax.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks/Kyle Lanzer

“We’re very excited to welcome our second Eastern black rhino calf born here at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this year,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Christopher Kuhar, PhD said in a statement. “We hope these significant births inspire guests to learn more about this critically endangered species and how they can help protect Eastern black rhinos in the wild.”

While the new calf won’t make its public debut for some time, fans can keep tabs on the baby’s family with the zoo’s new 24/7 rhino cam. In a few weeks, when the new rhino addition is a bit stronger, it will likely join the feed as well.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks/Kyle Lanzer

With less than 750 eastern black rhinos left in the wild, each sweet new rhino calf brought into the world is important for the survival of this species, which has been cut down by poaching and habitat loss.