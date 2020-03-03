Adorable Black Lab at Louisiana Shelter Smiles Wide Whenever Visitors Talk to Him

This little black Labrador retriever isn’t afraid to flash his megawatt smile!

Last week, Burreaux — who is currently looked after by the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana — went viral when the shelter shared an adorable video of the pup smiling wide whenever someone spoke to him.

“Burreaux begging for attention 😬❤ Oh and this smiler still needs a home,” the shelter captioned the video, which has amassed over 302,000 views. “More information and an adoption application on hsnwla.com.”

Sarrah Walton, a volunteer with the Humane Society, told The Dodo that the pup is a sucker for “sweet talk.”

“It’s whenever you’re talking real sweet to him … he gets this smile like he wants something,” Walton told the outlet. “[It’s] like he’s telling you, ‘Come pet me, come love me.’ “

According to Walton, the Lab was rescued from a kill-shelter, when he was just 8-weeks-old, with two other pups named Joe and O. She told The Dodo that the entire litter is “friendly and sweet and they like to play.”

“Burreaux and his sister are starting to learn fetch, too,” she added.

Walton shared that when she and the shelter’s director, Courtney Wingate, first noticed the pup’s adorable smile, they got the idea to share a video of him, hoping it would help get him adopted.

“We were thinking, ‘Burreaux wants a home so bad that he’s always smiling, trying to cute it up,’ ” Walton said. “So we took that video and now it’s going viral.”

And sure enough, the smiling pooch found his forever home after the video was posted. The shelter confirmed his adoption in a Facebook post on Sunday, sharing a list of all of the dogs that were adopted in February.

“We are LEAPING from February to March with 39 adoptions!!! Between pups going viral and Mardi Gras rocking the city, our little rescue that could wouldn’t be where we are today without our hard working application team!” they shared. “They work tirelessly to weed through emails, call adopters, vets and many others to make sure our dogs have the best of the best and we thank them so much for their hard work and passion!! Now let’s MARCH into the next month!!”

Burreaux’s sister O is still up for adoption, per the shelter’s website.