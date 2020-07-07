According to his owner, the cat looks like he has "eyebrows" because of a lack of fur in the area between his eyes and ears

Black Cat's Expressive and Adorable 'Eyebrows' Have Made Him an Internet Sensation

One Tennessee cat takes the phrase "eyebrows on fleek" to a whole new level!

Cornelius Cornbread, a black Bombay cat in Nashville, has become a social media star because of his "eyebrows."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to his owner, retired teacher Karen Mellette, Cornelius has these "eyebrows" because of a lack of fur in the area between his eyes and ears, The Daily Mail reports.

Mellette, who has been posting photos of the adorable feline since 2018, explained that "the 'eyebrows' are formed by the white skin revealed through the thinner area of black fur in his brow area."

"The combination of the sparse black 'brow' hair and the unique rounded shape of the white skin showing through make him appear to have well-groomed eyebrows," she told the outlet.

Image zoom @corneliuscornbreadchronicles/CATERS NEWS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

As of Tuesday, July 7, Cornelius has amassed over 7,400 followers on Instagram, where Mellette documents the cat's life, as well as the lives of his pet siblings.

Aside from his eyebrows, Mellette says Cornelius stands out as "a loving, highly intelligent, inquisitive, confident, sassy daredevil who expects to be the center of attention and is completely unrelenting if his demands are not immediately complied with."

"If we pay attention to another cat, he is on the scene immediately demanding attention," she told Bored Panda. "He also picks up on emotions. If we are worried — he gets worried. If one of the other cats hacks up a furball, he will go check on them and sit with them."