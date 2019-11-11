Black Cat That Hilariously Interrupted NFL Game Announced as Starter for the Dallas Cowboys

Image zoom Emilee Chinn/Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have a new member.

A black cat became an internet celebrity last week after the animal ran out onto the field of MetLife Stadium, interrupting the game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants. Now, the Cowboys are proud to add the feline football fan to its ranks.

“Tonight’s #DallasCowboys starters…wait for it,” a tweet on Sunday from the team’s account read, which featured the cat in the lineup for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The cat also had the blue Cowboys star photoshopped into its pupil.

While the cat brought the Cowboys good luck last week, things didn’t go so well this time, as the Vikings won 28-24.

Last Monday, the black cat pawed all over the turf and (kind of) scored a touchdown before being herded off the field and into the hearts of millions. Understandably, the question everyone had after the game ended with a Cowboys win was, “What happened to the cat?”

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been trying to answer that question ever since the feline ran off the field.

“Tuesday morning, we set multiple humane traps throughout the stadium and searched long and hard for the #BlackCat to no avail. At that point, we brought in our friends at PuppyKittyNYCity, a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) and no-kill shelter, to assist with the search. We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” Helen Strus, a marketing and communications director at MetLife Stadium, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

While MetLife and their friends at PuppyKittyNYCity have been searching for the cat, reports have bubbled up that the football-loving feline isn’t the only kitty slinking around the stadium. Last Tuesday, the New York Post reported that MetLife Stadium is home to a 300-strong stray cat colony based on information they received from an unnamed stadium employee who calls himself “Cat Man.”

“There have been erroneous reports in the media that MetLife Stadium houses and feeds 300 cats which is simply not true,” Strus added in her statement. “From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located at the Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 barn cats.

MetLife may not be the kitty haven that some hope, but the stadium is still “grateful” for the support many have offered in the #BlackCat aftermath.

According to Strus, MetLife “will continue to work with PuppyKittyNYCity to try to locate the black cat.”