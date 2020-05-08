Takoda was found orphaned in Montana and taken to the Oregon Zoo in 2010

Takoda the Black Bear Practices Self Care and Splashes Around in a Cold Tub at the Oregon Zoo

Rub a dub dub!

As the spring weather arrives, Takoda the black bear has taken to splashing around in his massive tub at the Oregon Zoo.

In a video the zoo posted Tuesday, Takoda, whose name means “friend to all” in Sioux, can be seen relaxing and rinsing off in a 300-gallon wading pool full of cool water.

"What happened once Takoda hopped in and started splashing around is the kind of stuff the internet was made for, especially in times like these," the zoo said.

"The warm weather is starting to come on, and Takoda loves splashing around in his tub," Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area, added. "He’s quite a goofy bear. He was just cooling down and having some fun on a nice spring day."

Takoda’s dip in the tub is not his first viral adventure. In 2018, the 400-pound bear gained attention when he climbed a 50-foot fir tree.

Takoda got to the top to feast at the tree’s new growth while his older companions, fellow bears Cubby, Tuff and Dale, waited below to catch his leftovers.

"To see a 400-pound bear so high up in one of these giant trees is breathtaking," Cutting said of Takoda, who no longer climbs as frequently now that he’s older. "But black bears are extraordinary natural climbers.”

The 10-year-old bear was found orphaned in Montana and brought to the Oregon Zoo in November 2010 after wildlife officials deemed that the young cub could not return to the wild.