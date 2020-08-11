'Easygoing' Black Bear Tranquilized, Killed After Locals Admitted to Luring Animal for Photos

"You were willing to coexist, but people were not," wrote the North Shore Black Bear Society about the bear

A wild black bear was killed after becoming accustomed to humans in Canada.

Last Wednesday, the North Shore Black Bear Society reported on Facebook that a bear they've encountered on several occasions this summer — whom they affectionately named Huckleberry — was tranquilized and put down by local conservation officers for being too comfortable around humans.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia-based organization wrote that the bear had been lured and allowed to eat food left out by local residents, who wanted to capture the animal on camera.

"On July 31st you were eating berries at the edge of the forest. We headed out to make sure you were not being crowded or chased by dogs. By the time we reached you, you were being followed by residents who wanted a video of you eating organics from an unlocked cart," read the post. "Due to the crowd of people, it wasn’t safe for us to move you on. When you finished eating, you calmly walked by and left our gaze. That was the last time we saw you."

"Later that day you were tranquilized by the Conservation Officers and taken away to be killed," they continued. "You were willing to coexist, but people were not."

NSBBS added that Huckleberry "showed us every time we met that you were a good-natured bear, we are deeply sorry that we couldn’t save you." The team added, "We’ll always have a place in our hearts for you, sweet boy."

NSBBS representatives recalled on Facebook that they first encountered Huckleberry on July 2. During this initial meeting, Huckleberry was quick to get out of the way of humans. Their next interaction would lead to the story behind the bear's name.

"The next time we met, you were at the roadside eating berries. As we walked you back to the forest, you stood and sniffed a garbage can," NSBBS shared. "We used a firm tone and told you to leave — you listened. As you walked away, you left a bright pink scat full of huckleberries! We were so proud of you for eating natural foods, despite all the tempting treats residents had left available to you. From that moment, we named you Huckleberry!"

NSBBS remembered that Huckleberry would "roll" his tongue out at them to "smell the air as we walked together back to the forest" — a behavior NSBBS said showed that the bear recognized them.

NSBBS said nearby residents admitted to allowing the "easy-going, calm bear" to pick through their garbage so they could photograph him.