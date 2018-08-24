Here's Johnny! Black Bear Breaks into Lobby of Hotel that Inspired The Shining

Workers at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, stumbled across a surprise, and it wasn’t a scary set of twins.

According to TIME, the hotel that inspired Stanley King’s haunting novel The Shining, was recently visited by a curious black bear.

The wild animal somehow figured out how to open a door leading into the Stanley Hotel and took an early morning romp through the building’s lobby.

Luckily, no one was injured during the encounter since most of the hotel’s guests were in bed when the bear tried to check in. A front desk supervisor did witness the bear’s break-in, and taped the animal looking around the hotel and climbing on furniture.

The bear was nice enough not to damage any hotel property and eventually let themselves out.