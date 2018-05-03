Bison Rams Into and Injures 72-Year-Old Tourist at Yellowstone National Park

A bison at Yellowstone National Park got pushy with a park visitor.

According to KULR8, 72-year-old Virginia Junk of Boise, Idaho, was visiting the part of the park near Old Faithful and noticed a nearby bison too late.

The animal rammed into the woman, pushing her off the trail she was on.

Junk was treated for minor injuries by park rangers, reports East Idaho News, and was later transported to a nearby hospital.

This was the first bison-caused injury of 2018 at the park, according to the park.

Yellowstone National Park advises visitors on its website that the park is home to “wild and unpredictable” animals and it is best to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from bison and other wild animals.

Stephen St. John/Getty

This has became an oft-repeated reminder of the past several years across numerous national parks, as more and more visitors attempt to take selfies with wild animals.

In addition to these safety suggestions, the park also prohibits the feeding of animals, since the practice can cause the animals to become dependent on park visitors for food and encourage aggressive animal behaviors.