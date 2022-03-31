Birth of Critically Endangered Sumatran Rhino in Indonesia Offers Hope for Struggling Species

"The birth of the Sumatran rhino is good news amid the efforts of the Indonesian government and partners to increase the Sumatran rhino population," said an environmental official

Conservationists are excited about the birth of a female Sumatran rhino in Indonesia.

According to NBC News, Indonesia's Ministry of Environment recently announced that Rosa the critically endangered Sumatran rhino gave birth to a healthy baby on March 24 at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park.

The name of the rhino has not yet been disclosed.

The arrival of this new calf brings the number of Sumatran rhinos at the sanctuary to eight and gives conservationists hope for the future of this rare animal, per NBC News.

"The birth of the Sumatran rhino is good news amid the efforts of the Indonesian government and partners to increase the Sumatran rhino population," Wiratno, the director general of conservation at the environment ministry, said in a statement, per NBC News. The outlet added that it is common for Indonesians only use one name.

Sumatran rhino calf Credit: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND FORESTRY/AFP via Getty

The last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia died in 2019. The late rhino, named Tam, had been suffering from kidney and liver disease before his death, The Borneo Rhino Alliance shared at the time of the animal's passing.

Sumatran rhinos are the smallest rhinoceros species in the world — standing at an average of 4 feet 3 inches when fully grown — and have a lifespan of about 35-40 years. The remaining Sumatran rhinos not kept in captivity live on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, with a small group of them inhabiting nearby Borneo.

According to National Geographic, less than 80 Sumatran rhinos now live outside of human captivity. The species is considered functionally extinct — meaning there are not enough of the animals left to sufficiently repopulate the species to save it from extinction.