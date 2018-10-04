Birds Drunk on Fermented Berries Causing Havoc in Minnesota, Police Say Birds Will 'Sober Up'

Drunk and disorderly conduct is coming from the sky in Gilbert, Minnesota.

According to TwinCities.com, numerous birds have started to act erratically in the Midwest town, causing concerned citizens to call the police and report the animals, which have been flying into buildings and cars.

All this bad bird behavior is due to accidental drunkenness.

“The reason behind this occurrence is certain berries we have in the area have fermented earlier than usual due to an early frost, which in turn has expedited the fermenting process,” Gilbert police chief Ty Techar wrote in a press release about the reported incidents.

So how do you deal with a problem like drunken birds? Wait it out.

“There is no need to call law enforcement about these birds as they should sober up within in a short period of time,” Techar added.

Many of the birds causing problems are reportedly young out-of-towners that can’t hold their liquor.

Since a frost hit Gilbert early, many birds that usually fly south for the winter — and are not used to fermented berries — are still in the area.

“Generally, younger birds’ livers cannot handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds,” the press release explained.

The Gilbert Police Department has kept a sense of humor regarding this rash of flying sots, asking residents to keep erratic bird reports to a minimum, unless the animals spotted “after midnight with Taco Bell items.“