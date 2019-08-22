Bird or Bunny? Watch the Animal Video that Is Dividing the Internet

It’s a bird … or maybe it’s a bunny? No, no, no it’s a bird! Right?

Like in the great dress debate, a simple social media post is responsible for kickstarting the latest internet-wide disagreement: Bird or Bunny?

The new tweet that launched a thousand replies (it’s actually closer to 20,000 replies in this case) is this August 18 post below from Daniel Quintana.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

According to CNN, the University of Oslo in Norway scientist found this baffling clip of an animal getting its “nose” stroked on an image-sharing website. The video reminded him of the famous Duck-Rabbit optical illusion, so Quintana decided to post the clip to see if the internet had trouble telling if this creature was bird or bunny.

The response was swift. Since posting the video tweet, the clip has been viewed over 9 million times and has garnered thousands of comments with people calling the stroked animal both bird and bunny.

Luckily, the mystery has been solved and you don’t have to spend your night arguing with your loved ones about whether this is bird or bunny until deep, unrepairable rifts form.

CNN has determined the animal is a bird, an African white-necked raven to be precise. Not only did the outlet come up with the type of bird, they found the exact bird in the video: an African white-necked raven named Mischief.

Mischief is 18 years old and lives at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri. The video that Quintana posted was originally taken by the sanctuary’s curator of bird training, Paige Davis.

As both clips show, Mischief does enjoy being stroked, just like Quintana’s non-existent rabbit. The raven also enjoys painting, talking and teaching humans about the importance of conservation; in the sanctuary’s most recent Instagram post, you can see him teaching his fans about recycling.

Because of all of these talents, Mischief has gone viral several times before, Davis told CNN, so this recent brush of fame was no big deal for the bird.