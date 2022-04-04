Zoos Nationwide Temporarily Close Bird Exhibits in Response to Bird Flu Outbreak

The current avian flu outbreak has led to over 20 million bird deaths in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The outbreak has already caused the death of 22 million birds in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey announced they are temporarily closing all bird exhibits to the public due to the bird flu.

"The health and welfare of our animals is of paramount concern," said County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo in a press release. "Turtle Back Zoo is located along migratory routes for birds so it is important that we do all we can to prevent the birds in our care from getting infected."

"We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of care for these vulnerable species and that includes having contingency plans in place that allow us to be proactive during disease outbreaks and prevent any loss of the animals we and our guests value so dearly," the zoo's director Dr. Jilian Fazio added.

The zoo's flamingoes, bald eagles, condors, and hawks will be off exhibit until further notice.

The Philadelphia Zoo is taking similar precautions and moving bird exhibits indoors, according to Axios Philadelphia. It marks the first time in the zoo's history that they closed exhibits due to the risk of the bird flu.

Philadelphia Zoo officials told the outlet there are no confirmed cases of the bird flu at their facility. The penguin, emu, vulture, and bald eagle exhibits have been temporarily closed since last month.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closing its aviary to the public until further notice due to avian influenza concerns, reported WOWT.

Zoo officials have heightened their precaution status from level three to level four, out of five total levels, according to the outlet. It is now mandatory for zookeepers to wear coveralls or Tyvek suits to enter bird areas.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in commercial and backyard farms in more than 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The outbreak has caused egg prices to jump up to $2.88 — an over 50% increase since Feb. 8, per CNET.