The unlikely pair has nearly 7,000 adoring Instagram followers

Meet the Lovebird Who Only Has Eyes for His Bestie — a Dog Called Bella

When it comes to being a lovebird parrot, 4-year-old Mango more than lives up to his breed. And no one knows that better than Bella, a 13-year-old Bolognese — who happens to be Mango's best friend.

The two animals met four years ago, when owner Corie Trezon, 47, brought Mango home as a gift for her daughter.

"Right off the bat he became attached to Bella," the physical-therapist assistant tells PEOPLE. "They clicked right away."

Since then the two have become inseparable, with Mango (who sleeps in his cage at night) riding piggyback on Bella around the house and on walks and even sharing her food at mealtimes.

"He even knows what 'treat' means," says Trezon, whose Instagram photos have earned the pair more than 7,000 adoring fans.

"I get wonderful messages from people saying that they made their day," she adds. "It makes me happy to know that."