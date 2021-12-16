This Oprah-Loved Insulated Water Bottle for Pets Holds Treats, Too — and It's on Sale
Oprah's yearly Favorite Things list might be a great destination for finding a present for friends and family, but her gift guide also includes picks you shouldn't miss for the four-legged pal in your life. Her two 2021 favorite things for pets mention an adorable flannel bandana and leash set as well as an incredibly useful puppy pack by Bindle that combines an insulated water bottle with a feeding bowl — both of which are stylish yet useful picks for any pet parent.
Keeping your pets hydrated is crucial to their health, so shoppers should especially pick up Bindle's puppy pack that lets them take sips whenever they're thirsty outdoors. The multifunctional pack is not only a stainless steel water bottle on one end, but also a container on the other end to store dry treats for your pup on walks. It's a space-saving and convenient solution for keeping your dogs hydrated when you're out for a walk or hike, and right now, Amazon shoppers can even get it on sale for 20 percent off.
Buy It! Bindle Puppy Pack in Black, $52.80 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
Not only can you immediately give your thirsty pup a sip of water from this bottle when you're outdoors, but the container makes keeping treats on hand easy — perfect for outdoor behavior training. The bottle itself keeps liquids at a steady temperature for up to 12 hours (great for summertime when your dog wants something chilled to drink), while the attached collapsible bowl lets you pour out water or treats if you're taking a rest.
The Puppy Pack's water bottle sleeve even includes a side pocket for holding your phone, so it really becomes the only accessory you need if you're only heading outdoors for a quick spin around the park. No wonder it's already a best-seller at Amazon in the retailer's newly released insulated bottles category, and that shoppers have already given it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.
If you're looking for a gift for pet lovers this holiday season, Bindle's Puppy Pack will even arrive before Christmas, but you better hurry. Shop it now while it's on sale.
Buy It! Bindle Puppy Pack in Coral, $52.80 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bindle Puppy Pack in Gray, $52.80 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- The Cozy Cropped Pullover Hilary Duff Just Wore Is on Sale for $36 on Amazon
- This Oprah-Loved Insulated Water Bottle for Pets Holds Treats, Too — and It's on Sale
- Get an Echo Dot for Just 99 Cents When You Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited Right Now
- Shoppers Say This Heating Pad Is a 'Warm Slice of Heaven' for Older Pets, and It's Just $48 on Amazon