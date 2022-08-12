Bindi Irwin Marks World Elephant Day with Throwback Photo of Late Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin is remembering her late father, Steve Irwin, in a special way.

In a heartfelt caption posted to Instagram on Friday (local time), the Australian zookeeper, 24, honored her dad while marking World Elephant Day. Alongside a throwback picture of the beloved wildlife expert, she wrote, "Dad in Africa, filming for The Crocodile Hunter in the early 2000s."

Continued Bindi: "To be in the presence of these giant angels is to know you've experienced magic. This #WorldElephantDay and every day we must think about our impacts on the planet and how they ripple out towards our fellow species. Their future depends on us."

In the decades-old photo, the Crocodile Hunter star can be seen sitting cross-legged in the middle of barren land while storm clouds loom in the background, a line of both adult and baby elephants in front of him as he stares up at the sky.

In June, Bindi's family — including brother Robert and mom Terri — spoke to PEOPLE about opening up Crocodile Lodge at the Australia Zoo, where the family works and lives, in honor of the late conservationist.

"Steve had a business plan mapped out for Australia Zoo, which included accommodation where guests could experience our beautiful wildlife," Terri, 58, told PEOPLE, later adding: "During the construction of the Lodge, we used a lot of recycled materials, including timber from Australia Zoo's Crocodile Environmental Park that Steve built. The Environmental Park is where Steve and I first met in 1991!"

"We've planted thousands of native flowering trees, including some that are critically endangered and on the brink of extinction. The whole lodge is so focused on what Dad lived for, conservation," said Bindi.

Added Robert: "Dad would be so proud of the lodge, and of Mum for achieving what he dreamed of."