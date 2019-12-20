Bindi Irwin and Fiancé Chandler Powell Release Koala into the Wild to Celebrate Engagement

A koala helped Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell start their life together, so it only seemed appropriate that the animal-loving couple help a koala start its new life to celebrate their engagement.

“The first time I met Chandler, he was a holding a koala,” Irwin, 21, says in the upcoming season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins on Animal Planet. “So it only seemed right to celebrate our engagement by releasing a koala back into the wild.”

In this sneak peek of the Crikey! finale, Irwin and Powell drive a rescue koala back into the bush and find the “sweetheart” the perfect tree for her release. After a little encouragement from Irwin and Powell, the marsupial climbs up the tree and leaves the cage behind.

“Well done!” Irwin cheers from the ground as the koala quickly scales the tree and stops for a snack.

This koala release is a first for Powell, and he appears moved by watching the animal charge into her new life.

“I am just living my dream. I get to do what I love, with the person I love, continuing the work that Steve and Terri started,” he says in the clip, referring to the conservation efforts of Irwin’s parents.

To see more of this adorable release, watch the two-hour season finale of Crikey! It's the Irwins on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.