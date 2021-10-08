Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace, 6 Months, Gets Photobombed by a Wallaby in Selfie with Chandler Powell

Grace Warrior is following in her famous family's footsteps and getting up close to her animal friends!

The 6-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell was hilariously interrupted by a wallaby while posing with her dad in a selfie shared to Instagram on Friday.

Powell, 24, posted the photo of his baby girl's encounter with the animal, which is similar to a small kangaroo, alongside a cute anecdote of what transpired before the snapshot was taken. The candid picture showed the wallaby standing right in front of Grace, blocking the infant from the camera's view.

"Chandler - 'Let's do a father-daughter photo with Daniel the wallaby!' " Powell wrote in the caption. "Grace - 'Goo.' "

"Daniel - 'We'll see about that!' " he added.

Grace Warrior meets a wallaby Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

While this may be Grace's first photobomb, it is not the first time that she's crossed paths with Daniel the wallaby.

In September, Chandler shared an adorable photo of his little one meeting the creature. "Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby. 'I just want to hug you!' " the father of one captioned.

Irwin, 23, previously shared that Daniel was brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after his mother had been hit by a car. Since then, the young wallaby has been in the care of Crikey! It's the Irwins star's family and fellow conservationists at the Australia Zoo.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," Irwin told The Bump in February of how she hopes to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generation.

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation. My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,' " she explained. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

bindi irwin and family Credit: bindi irwin/ instagram

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe," said Irwin.

When announcing her daughter's arrival back in March, Irwin shared that Grace's full name included a nod to late father Steve Irwin, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.