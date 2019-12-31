Bindi Irwin and Fiancé Chandler Powell Adopt a Puppy: 'Our Newest and Cutest Family Member'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s family just got a little bit bigger!

The couple — who got engaged earlier this year, on Irwin’s birthday — recently adopted a puppy, Powell revealed on social media on Tuesday.

Powell posted three adorable photos of the dog, who appeared to be a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. The animal lovers named their newest pet “Piggy.”

“Welcoming our newest and cutest family member,” the 23-year-old captioned the post. “Introducing Piggy our gorgeous puppy. Can’t wait to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home🧡 2020 here we come!”

“Here’s to the next incredible life chapter,” Irwin, 21, replied to her fiancé’s post. “So much love and light ❤️.”

Irwin and Powell announced their engagement on July 24 after dating for nearly six years. The couple is set to wed next year at the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family members live and work. It’s also the place the young conservationist met Powell, a wakeboarder from Florida, in 2013 while he was visiting the zoo.

They marked their engagement in a unique way on the recent season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, by releasing a koala back into the wild.

Last week, the pair celebrated Christmas together, with Irwin sharing two adorable photos of them in their holiday sweaters.

“All smiles because I’m in love with you, it’s Christmas and my sweater lights up…” she captioned the snaps.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, the Animal Planet star said she was finding special ways to honor her late father Steve Irwin at the upcoming wedding. (The beloved wildlife expert died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia.)

“I really want to include Dad on the day and make sure that he is with us in some way — just little bits of Dad that will make it feel like he’s there with us,” she said. “We’ll have candle lighting ceremony, so we’ll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honor and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is.”