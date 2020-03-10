Billie Eilish Gets a Sweet Visit from Shelter Puppies Before Kicking Off Her Tour in Miami

Billie Eilish, who is currently on her Where Do We Go? World Tour, had a group of special backstage guests at her recent Miami show.

Before the March 9 performance at American Airlines Arena, which kicked off the tour, the 18-year-old “No Time To Die” singer was visited by a group of adoptable puppies from Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“Our puppies can’t get enough of Billie Eilish! We were so excited to hear that Billie is a fellow animal lover and wanted to meet our puppies before her show at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Our pups Eve, Eye Patch and Starburst want to wish you good luck tonight, Billie!” Miami-Dade Animal Services wrote on their Facebook page about the cuddly meeting. The shelter also posted several shots of Eilish happily holding the pups.

If you are looking for a new pup with famous friends, Eve, Eye Patch and Starburst are all up for adoption at Miami-Dade Animal Services. Visit the shelter’s website to learn more and send in an adoption application.