The singer adopted Shark in April 2020 after first fostering him during the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Billie Eilish Celebrates Her Rescue Dog Shark's First Birthday: 'You Have Made My Life 1000x Better'

Billie Eilish is feeling thankful for her furry best friend as she celebrates his first birthday.

On Tuesday, the "Ocean Eyes" singer paid tribute to her rescue dog Shark with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The 19-year-old shared a variety of adorable pictures and videos of Shark alongside a sweet message about how the rescue pup changed her life.

"My sweet rescue baby boy was born a year ago today🥳🥳," Eilish began her caption. "You have made my life 1000x better happy birfday little shark🥰"

In the post, Eilish included videos of Shark as he continued to grow over the past year. She featured clips of him running around and playing, as well as ones of him relaxing alongside the artist.

Eilish also celebrated her pooch with clips posted on her Instagram Story, writing "happy birthday sweet boy" alongside one video of Shark sleeping.

Eilish also used her pooch's birthday as an opportunity to encourage others to foster or adopt animals during this time.

"If you're thinking about fostering or adopting ... this is your sign," Eilish added in her post.

The "Therefore I Am" singer adopted Shark back in April 2020 after fostering the dog during the pandemic.

"As for this little nameless monkey … you are miiiiiiiiiiiine!!!" the musician wrote on her Instagram Story atop a photo of the precious pup.

Around the same time, Eilish also talked about the two puppies she was fostering on the German Telekom Electronic Beats podcast, saying that "more people" should foster.

"They need it," she said of the animals.