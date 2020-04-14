Billie Eilish Adopts Puppy She Was Fostering While Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has a new furry friend — permanently!

The singer, 18, adopted a puppy she had been fostering during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As for this little nameless monkey… you are miiiiiiiiiiiine!!!” the “Ocean Eyes” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday atop a photo of the precious pup.

Eilish will now have a companion while she social distances at her parents’ house in Los Angeles during the public health crisis.

“It sounds so introverted and loner-ish, but I’ve been really enjoying being alone,” she said during a recent interview on the German Telekom Electronic Beats podcast.

“It’s been nice,” Eilish added of the time apart from other people. “I feel like everybody on the Internet has been talking about, like, they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.”

The singer added that the downtime is a nice reprieve from her usually busy schedule.

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I’m good,” she added on the podcast. “I’m good being alone — I like being alone … I haven’t had this much time off since I was 12.”

Eilish talked about her two foster puppies on the podcast, saying that “more people” should foster.

“They need it,” she said of the animals.

And while the two dogs had previously been named for two characters from To Kill A Mockingbird, it seems as though Eilish is working on a new moniker for her pooch.

“I didn’t do it,” she said of the dogs’ previous names. “It’s cute though!”

On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Eilish revealed that the other puppy “also got a different forever home!! & is going to live the happiest life.”

