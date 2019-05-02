Paula Abdul Reveals She's Allergic to Cats but Took a Photo with Taylor Swift and Her Felines Anyway

Anything for Taylor Swift!

On Wednesday night, the singer shared a photo of herself with two of her cats and Paula Abdul on Instagram, ahead of the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic,” she captioned the shot, which featured her cats Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Later on the red carpet, Abdul spoke to Access Hollywood about the shot — and dropped a major bomb.

“I’m allergic to cats!” she said “I love cats, but I’ve tried allergy shots. Certain dogs I’m allergic to as well.”

However, the photo was a possible turning point for the former American Idol judge.

“I’m thinking maybe I’m not as allergic as I used to be, because I did fine.”

Abdul said she ran into Swift as she was coming out of rehearsals for the show (Swift opened the show, and Abdul closed it).

“She was there with her cats, so we took a picture together,” she added.

Swift has three cats — Olivia, Meredith Grey and Benjamin, whom she adopted right off the set of her “ME!” music video.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained on Instagram last week, adding that Benjamin was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

The animal’s handler asked Swift if she wanted to hold the cat before they shot their scene together. “She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at [collaborator Brendon Urie] and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’ “