My Pets Have Used This Hilarious Toilet Water Dish for 5 Years, and It's Just $30 at Amazon

I adopted my cat, Elly, more than five years ago and quickly discovered that she had an allergy to plastic feeding dishes. Glass or ceramic were my only options moving forward and I wanted something that wasn't just an ordinary dish sitting on my counter. I fully planned on buying something cute that fit my decor, but when I laid my eyes on a toilet bowl water dispenser, I laughed out loud and couldn't leave without it. Plus, as someone who regularly drinks soda water, it gave me a way to recycle my two-liter plastic bottles at home instead of bringing them to a center. Now, another cat and two dogs later, they all love it and use it on a daily basis.