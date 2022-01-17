My Pets Have Used This Hilarious Toilet Water Dish for 5 Years, and It's Just $30 at Amazon
I adopted my cat, Elly, more than five years ago and quickly discovered that she had an allergy to plastic feeding dishes. Glass or ceramic were my only options moving forward and I wanted something that wasn't just an ordinary dish sitting on my counter. I fully planned on buying something cute that fit my decor, but when I laid my eyes on a toilet bowl water dispenser, I laughed out loud and couldn't leave without it. Plus, as someone who regularly drinks soda water, it gave me a way to recycle my two-liter plastic bottles at home instead of bringing them to a center. Now, another cat and two dogs later, they all love it and use it on a daily basis.
I bought the BigMouth Inc. toilet water dispenser at a local boutique, but it's also available on Amazon for just $30. For a sturdy ceramic dish that refills itself, I'd consider that a steal. It measures 11 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 9 inches tall, which might seem small, but with the two-liter bottle dispensing water regularly, it works just fine for my four fur babies. One five-star reviewer said it's great for pets who drink out of the regular toilet, plus, it's super funny so you can't go wrong.
Buy It! BigMouth Inc. The Toilet Water Dish for Pets, $29.99; amazon.com
Whenever I finish a bottle of soda water, I take the wrapper off and rinse the inside rigorously to ensure it's clean. Then, I save it or fill it with fresh water and replace the current bottle in the dispenser. (I swap them out once a week to ensure they stay clean.) I've found that the easiest way to do this without making a mess is to carefully hold the dispenser upside down and place the nose of the bottle right side up into the hole before flipping the whole thing over to allow water to flow. I make any adjustments and it's good to go.
My pets have two other sources of water around the house, which is why I only need to refill this one once a week. Depending on how many pets you have and the number of water sources they have, you might need to do it more often.
"My dogs love this water bowl and it is so funny! I have it in my kitchen so everyone sees it," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The dogs love it, because like a regular toilet, the water stays cold. Any regular two-liter soda bottle works great! I'm thinking about getting another to make a cute planter pot."
If you're in the market for an eco-friendly water dispenser for your pets, consider the BigMouth Inc. toilet bowl. It's sure to make you and your guests laugh and it actually works to keep your furry ones hydrated. But hurry, it's almost sold out.
