'Biggest Loser' Trainer Jillian Michaels Unwinds with Horseback Rides and Dog Runs

For trainer Jillian Michaels, 15-hour workdays are made manageable by her plucky rescue pups, who are always ready to greet Mom with a kiss. Harley, a Shih Tzu mix, and Seven, an Italian greyhound mix, live with the Losing It with Jillian star in her Hollywood Hills home, where they snooze in the living room and happily say hello to guests.

But 25 minutes away from home lives Michaels’s 5-year-old rescue horse Buzz, whose life she’s proudly transformed – just like the people on her shows. Saved from a PMU (pregnant mares’ urine) ranch – where horses are repeatedly impregnated and forced to urinate to collect material for women’s hormone-replacement drugs – the big, handsome guy is now thriving at a nearby stable.

“He’s like a giant dog,” she tells PEOPLE. “But he doesn’t understand that he’s not a dog. He runs and plays and chases.”

Though Michaels only gets to visit Buzz about once every two weeks because of her busy schedule, she makes sure he’s taken care of with the help of a veterinarian, trainer, groomer and horseshoer. “He has a village,” she jokes.

