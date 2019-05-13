Mom Knows Best! Mother Pig Teaches Her Piglets How to Apply Nature's Sunscreen — Mud

News that chemicals from sunscreen can seep into your bloodstream may have many moms looking for natural sunscreens for their families.

Let this mother pig steer you in the right direction.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the new documentary The Biggest Little Farm — out May 10 — we see Emma the pig teaching her tiny piglets how to cover their bodies in mud — nature’s sunscreen.

Emma and her piglets are a few of the animals living on the farm that is the center of this film.

The Biggest Little Farm follows former city dwellers John and Molly Chester on their 8-year quest to turn 200 acres of barren farmland into a beautiful, welcoming and diverse eden powered by first-time farmhands, unique animals and an eco-friendly vision of what a farm can be.

Farm owner John Chester, who also directed the documentary, learned a lot from the animals on his farm, including that mud makes some of the best safe (and free) sunscreen.

The Biggest Little Farm premieres on Mother’s Day weekend in theaters nationwide.