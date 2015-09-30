Big Ol' Python Discovered in Pile of Jeans at Flea Market

Alex Heigl
September 30, 2015 07:02 PM

Oh, some old NES games, a pile of He-Man action figures, some jeans and a big ol’ Burmese python. Wait — record-scratch noise, comically exaggerated expression of shock/dismay —WHAAAAAAA?

That was probably what happened Sunday at a Florida flea market, where an eight-foot snake was discovered nestling in a pile of up-for-sale pants. Savvy shoppers pointed the snake out and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team showed up to claim it, before turning it over to state Fish and Wildlife officials.

#MDFR #Venomone captured wild burmese python in flea market at 272 Krome AVE who hid to digest last night’s meal. pic.twitter.com/1dSbtVkL5O

— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) September 27, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Fire Rescue team said the snake hid “to digest last night’s meal,” which makes a lot more sense than everyone suggesting the snake just wanted to find a great deal on a pair of pants.

Snakes don’t have legs. What would the snake do with the pants, Karen?

What would it do with the pants??

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now