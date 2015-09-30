Big Ol' Python Discovered in Pile of Jeans at Flea Market

Oh, some old NES games, a pile of He-Man action figures, some jeans and a big ol’ Burmese python. Wait — record-scratch noise, comically exaggerated expression of shock/dismay —WHAAAAAAA?

That was probably what happened Sunday at a Florida flea market, where an eight-foot snake was discovered nestling in a pile of up-for-sale pants. Savvy shoppers pointed the snake out and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team showed up to claim it, before turning it over to state Fish and Wildlife officials.

#MDFR #Venomone captured wild burmese python in flea market at 272 Krome AVE who hid to digest last night’s meal. pic.twitter.com/1dSbtVkL5O — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) September 27, 2015

The Fire Rescue team said the snake hid “to digest last night’s meal,” which makes a lot more sense than everyone suggesting the snake just wanted to find a great deal on a pair of pants.

Snakes don’t have legs. What would the snake do with the pants, Karen?

What would it do with the pants??