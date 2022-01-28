Bidens Welcome Official White House Cat: Meet Willow the 2-Year-Old Tabby

A spokesman for first lady Dr. Jill Biden confirmed to PEOPLE that the cat is settling in to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Cat's out of the bag — the Bidens have a new pet!

On Friday, a spokesman for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden confirmed to PEOPLE that the family has welcomed a two-year-old cat named Willow to the White House. The first lady, 70, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and the short-haired tabby is grey and white.

As Willow settles into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. with plenty of treats, toys, and room to roam, the spokesman said she's already feeling at home with her new owners — who she's crossed paths with before.

"A farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," the spokesman said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."

Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat Credit: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

In November 2020, then president-elect Joe Biden and his wife announced they'd be bringing a feline companion to the White House in January 2021.

With their move, they brought their German shepherds Champ and Major. It marked the first time in four years that a pet had lived at the presidential residence and the very first time a rescue dog called 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

In June 2021, the couple announced with heavy hearts that Champ had died at age 13. That December, the president, 79, and first lady announced that Major, 2, would be rehomed following several "biting incidents" at the executive residence.

"After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided to follow the experts' collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends," a spokesman for the first lady told PEOPLE then. "This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts."

Around the same time, the president introduced his new dog Commander to the world. The German shepherd puppy was born in September, and Biden announced his arrival on Twitter on Dec. 20.

"Hey pal. How are you doing?" Biden asked Commander in a quick clip, after the adorable puppy ran to greet him.

Also in December, the first lady's spokesman said that the long-awaited cat, who had been residing with a foster family, would join the White House in January.