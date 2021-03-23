Betty will be the new star of the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to air this spring

Betty the Frog Becomes the First Amphibian to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

A new mascot is hopping into Cadbury's beloved bunny commerical.

On Tuesday, the iconic egg-shaped candy maker announced its Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner, picked from over 12,000 animal submissions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bunny ears were ultimately awarded to Betty the Australian White's Treefrog from Stuart, Florida.

"Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2021 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁… Betty!" the company wrote on Instagram, sharing a cute clip revealing the victor with a drumroll and fanfare.

Cadbury USA wrote on Instagram that Betty's favorite pastimes include "sleeping, late-night snacking, taking a dip in her water bowl and spending time with friends."

According to a press release, Betty was born less than a year ago, and April 4 will be her first Easter.

She is the contest's smallest winner to-date and is also making history as the first amphibian and first female winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home, and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" said Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner. "She has been a wonderful companion at college, and thanks to the support of my friends, family, and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."

As the winner, Betty will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to appear this Easter season, and receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Cadbury will also be donating $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to honor animals nationwide.

"Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year, and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny! We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame' " Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager at Cadbury, said in a statement.

The Cadbury judges selected Betty with help from last year's winner and guest judge, Lieutenant Dan.