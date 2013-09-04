Bethenny Frankel's Not the Only One Tired from Working on Talk Show

With her brutal divorce from Jason Hoppy and the demanding schedule of her daytime talk show, it’s a demanding time for Bethenny Frankel. But she’s not the only one who’s dog-tired.

“This talk show is exhausting,” reads the caption of a Twitter photo, showing her beloved (and sleep-deprived!) pooch Cookie catching some Zzz’s.

Hours before, the talk show host, 42, whose talk show Bethenny debuts Sept. 9 after an earlier test run, Tweeted that each day is like a roller coaster ride with her 3-year-old daughter Bryn.

“When you have small children & don’t sleep, it’s tough titty, bc once the games begin, you’re on the ride til bedtime,” she wrote.