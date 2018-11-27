Knoxville, Tennessee Tops List of Best US Cities for Pet Owners

Pet owners thinking about making a move, this list is for you!

ApartmentGuide.com has rounded up the top 10 American cities for pet owners, and there may be some unexpected entries.

To create the list, the site looked at what made life easier and more enjoyable for animals and owners alike. The number of pet stores, pet-friendly parks, grooming facilities, veterinarians and more were all considered when choosing which cities deserved a spot of “The Best Places to Own a Pet” list.

Based on the number of pet businesses per resident, Knoxville, Tennessee, came out as the top dog. This city boasts 16 pet-friendly parks, including the four-acre Concord Dog Park, which has river access and a diving dock for canines.

Knoxville also has plenty of boarding, grooming and pet supply options. Overall, there is one pet related business for every 905 people. Plus, renting an apartment in the Tennessee city is relatively affordable, with an average rent of $852 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

Following close behind Knoxville, in the No. 2 spot, is Dayton, Ohio. This Midwest city has one pet related business for every 912 people. The city’s pet-friendly facilities include an indoor dog pool and Caesar Creek State Park, which features an off-leash area for dogs. Like Knoxville, Dayton has affordable rents with $720 per month being the average for a one-bedroom apartment.

See the complete list of the top 10 cities below and then head to ApartmentGuide.com for even more information on each place — and a look at which cities earned spots 11 to 50.