Dive in and Meet the Winners of the Internet's Most 'Competitive' Underwater Photo Contest
From a crocodile's toothy grin to a pouting fish the size of a pea, some of the world's best sea creature pictures have been revealed in an annual underwater photo competition
Smile Wide
More than 1,200 pictures were entered for the 2021 UnderwaterPhotography.com contest across 10 categories, and now some of the winners have come to the surface.
The contest shared some of their winners and runners-up with SWNS, including the winner of the gold medal in the Over/Under Category — a smiling crocodile shot taken in Cuba's Garden of the Queen by Italian Massimo Giorgetta.
Lunch Buddy
Fellow Italian Raffaele Livornese won the competition's Wide Angle/Marine Life category with a photo of two sea lions playing while hunting a school of sardines in La Paz, Mexico.
Ready for My Close-Up
Taking a silver medal in the Macro division was a stunning picture of an alien-looking cuttlefish by German Luca Keller, who said the creature hovered in front of his lens before he snapped the shot.
Pucker Up
This tiny juvenile pouting trunkfish was only the size of a pea, but snapper Leslie Howell from the U.S. bagged a bronze in the Macro/Swimming category.
"This juvenile Trunkfish was about the size of a pea. It was pretty active, darting in and out of the coral head, but it finally settled down enough for me to get this shot head-on," the photographer told SWNS.
Hide and Seek
Another bronze medal winner in the plain Macro division was this octopus snuggled into a shell by Filipino Glenn Ian Villanueva.
"This is a photo of an octopus seeking refuge in the dead seashells. I found it in Anilao Pier, Batangas, Philippines, which is a common sighting in the area," Villanueva said. "Octopus is one of my favorite subjects."
All Teeth
No underwater photo competition would be complete without a good shark, and this hammerhead in the Bahamas by German Reinhard Arndt was enough to bag him a gold medal.
Worm's World
These delicate white tufted worms billowing in the current got a bronze in the Macro/Not Swimming category for Czech Republic snapper Michal Štros.
Website owner Tal Mor, who runs the competition, said: "It has been a difficult couple of years for dive and travel, yet the competition has still received a total of 1,283 entries.
"Winning here, or even just being placed, is underwater photography's most coveted accolade because it says you succeeded in the most competitive environment there is, against the top talent of the moment," he added.