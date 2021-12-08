The Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE Have Picked the Best Pet Products of 2021
The pets of dozens of PEOPLE staffers tried out blankets, bags, toys, treats and so much more to find the best for your furry friends.
BEST CAT COLLAR
The cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers got together and tested hundreds of products to find the best for your pet. Read on to see what these furry testers (and their owners) chose.
This "high-quality" collar was easy for testers to adjust ("it works like a regular breakaway collar," said one) and brought "a touch of elegance" to any house cat.
Buy it! Vegan Leather Cat Collar, $39.95; MyLovelyFeline.com
BEST PET TRACKER
Our testers were "obsessed" with how easy it was to use the tracker to locate their dog when the pet was off-leash — and as a tool to increase their pet's activity level.
Buy it! Whistle GO Explore GPS Tracker, $129.95; Rover.com
BEST POOP BAG DISPENSER
This "sturdy" dispenser won our testers over because it easily fastens to leashes without falling off and handily dispenses poop bags one at a time with no ripping. "Definitely one of the better bag holders," raved one.
Buy it! TuffMutt Poop Bag Holder, $12.99; Amazon.com
BEST NEW CAT TREAT
Cats were "jumping and begging" for these soft treats, with one feline even dragging the treat bag into bed in the middle of the night.
Buy it! Temptations Meaty Bites, $3.28; Chewy.com
BEST DOG COLLAR
Our testers loved this "adorable collar" made of natural fabrics; it was even a hit with dogs who don't usually enjoy neckwear.
Buy it! Foggy Dog Collar, $32.00; TheFoggyDog.com
BEST NEW DOG TREAT
Testers called these all-natural treats "catnip for dogs" and said their pups got excited whenever they saw the package.
Buy it! Salmon Skin Dog Treats, $16.99; TickledPet.com
BEST AIRLINE-APPROVED PET CARRIER
Testers called this carrier "roomy and durable," making it ideal for both car and plane trips.
Buy it! Out-of-Office Pet Carrier, Starts at $149.00; Roverlund.com
BEST TREAT DISPENSING CAT TOY
Testers had fun watching their felines figure out how to retrieve their treats from this sliding toy, designed to make snack time more exciting.
Buy it! OurPets Sushi Treat Dispensing Puzzle Toy, $14.95; Chewy.com
BEST CAT DENTAL TREAT
Our testers felt these low-calorie, breath-freshening treats left some felines' teeth "looking whiter."
Buy it! Greenies Feline Dental Treat, Starts at $2.34; Greenies.com
BEST GROOMING WIPE
These unscented wipes took care of most messes "without the hassle of a full bath." And testers liked that they
are gentle enough to clean pets' eyes and ears.
Buy it! MultiPet Groom Genie Eye, Ear & Tush Wipes, $5.59; Chewy.com
BEST NEW DOG TOY
Testers loved the mental stimulation this toy gave their dogs— and that it left their pups with a post-playtime "sense of accomplishment."
Buy it! Leaps & Bounds Ponder & Puzzle Dog Toy, $22.99; Petco.com
BEST DOG TOY UNDER $10
Pooches looked like "talented show dogs" leaping after this easy-to-throw Frisbee — which also holds up under "tough play sessions."
Buy it! Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee, $8.85; Amazon.com
BEST NEW CAT TOY
Cats became "kitten-like" and "lost all composure" when it came time to play with this catnip-packed wand toy. Testers loved the toy's cute look and durability.
Buy it! Cat Person Catnip Toy, $7.00; CatPerson.com
BEST LITTER SCOOP
This heavy-duty metal scoop proved great for thorough litter-box cleanings, especially for the "heavily used corners of the box."
Buy it! DurAnimals DuraScoop Cat-Litter Scoop, $14.99; Chewy.com
BEST DOG DENTAL TREAT
Picky pooches "devoured" these bone-shaped treats, which our testers said also noticeably improved stinky dog breath.
Buy it! Dentalicious Dog Bones, $34.99; AlphaPaw.com
BEST CALMING DOG TREATS
Testers said these organic CBD treats gave their "overly excited" pets relief from anxiety, even during thunderstorms.
Buy it! Honest Paws Calm Bites, $29.99; HonestPaws.com
BEST PET BLANKET
Cats and dogs alike "loved this blanket instantly." Testers especially liked that the product is waterproof and easy to wash.
Buy it! Sherpa Fleece Waterproof Blanket, $38.00; Wilderdog.com
BEST PLUSH CAT TOY
Cats quickly became attached to this "super cute" toy, which
they loved "guarding" and carrying with them from place to place.
Buy it! Platypus Cat Toy, $2.99; Target.com
BEST DURABLE DOG TOY
Even dogs known for being "destroyers of stuffed toys" couldn't dislodge the squeaker from this toy, made of puncture-resistant fabric.
Buy it! Top Paw Rip Roarin' Tough Pizza Dog Toy, $12.99; PetSmart.com