The Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE Have Picked the Best Pet Products of 2021

The cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers got together and tested hundreds of products to find the best for your pet. Read on to see what these furry testers (and their owners) chose.

This "high-quality" collar was easy for testers to adjust ("it works like a regular breakaway collar," said one) and brought "a touch of elegance" to any house cat.

Buy it! Vegan Leather Cat Collar, $39.95; MyLovelyFeline.com