The Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE Have Picked the Best Pet Products of 2021

The pets of dozens of PEOPLE staffers tried out blankets, bags, toys, treats and so much more to find the best for your furry friends. 

By Kelli Bender December 08, 2021 04:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

BEST CAT COLLAR

The cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers got together and tested hundreds of products to find the best for your pet.

This "high-quality" collar was easy for testers to adjust ("it works like a regular breakaway collar," said one) and brought "a touch of elegance" to any house cat.

Buy it! Vegan Leather Cat Collar, $39.95; MyLovelyFeline.com

BEST PET TRACKER

Our testers were "obsessed" with how easy it was to use the tracker to locate their dog when the pet was off-leash — and as a tool to increase their pet's activity level.

Buy it! Whistle GO Explore GPS Tracker, $129.95; Rover.com

BEST POOP BAG DISPENSER

This "sturdy" dispenser won our testers over because it easily fastens to leashes without falling off and handily dispenses poop bags one at a time with no ripping. "Definitely one of the better bag holders," raved one.

Buy it! TuffMutt Poop Bag Holder, $12.99; Amazon.com

BEST NEW CAT TREAT

Cats were "jumping and begging" for these soft treats, with one feline even dragging the treat bag into bed in the middle of the night.

Buy it! Temptations Meaty Bites, $3.28; Chewy.com

BEST DOG COLLAR

Our testers loved this "adorable collar" made of natural fabrics; it was even a hit with dogs who don't usually enjoy neckwear.

Buy it! Foggy Dog Collar, $32.00; TheFoggyDog.com

BEST NEW DOG TREAT

Testers called these all-natural treats "catnip for dogs" and said their pups got excited whenever they saw the package.

Buy it! Salmon Skin Dog Treats, $16.99; TickledPet.com

BEST AIRLINE-APPROVED PET CARRIER

Testers called this carrier "roomy and durable," making it ideal for both car and plane trips.

Buy it! Out-of-Office Pet Carrier, Starts at $149.00; Roverlund.com

BEST TREAT DISPENSING CAT TOY

Testers had fun watching their felines figure out how to retrieve their treats from this sliding toy, designed to make snack time more exciting.

Buy it! OurPets Sushi Treat Dispensing Puzzle Toy, $14.95; Chewy.com

BEST CAT DENTAL TREAT

Our testers felt these low-calorie, breath-freshening treats left some felines' teeth "looking whiter."

Buy it! Greenies Feline Dental Treat, Starts at $2.34; Greenies.com

BEST GROOMING WIPE

These unscented wipes took care of most messes "without the hassle of a full bath." And testers liked that they
are gentle enough to clean pets' eyes and ears.

Buy it! MultiPet Groom Genie Eye, Ear & Tush Wipes, $5.59; Chewy.com

BEST NEW DOG TOY

Testers loved the mental stimulation this toy gave their dogs— and that it left their pups with a post-playtime "sense of accomplishment."

Buy it! Leaps & Bounds Ponder & Puzzle Dog Toy, $22.99; Petco.com

BEST DOG TOY UNDER $10

Pooches looked like "talented show dogs" leaping after this easy-to-throw Frisbee — which also holds up under "tough play sessions."

Buy it! Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee, $8.85; Amazon.com

BEST NEW CAT TOY

Cats became "kitten-like" and "lost all composure" when it came time to play with this catnip-packed wand toy. Testers loved the toy's cute look and durability.

Buy it! Cat Person Catnip Toy, $7.00; CatPerson.com

BEST LITTER SCOOP

This heavy-duty metal scoop proved great for thorough litter-box cleanings, especially for the "heavily used corners of the box."

Buy it! DurAnimals DuraScoop Cat-Litter Scoop, $14.99; Chewy.com

BEST DOG DENTAL TREAT

Picky pooches "devoured" these bone-shaped treats, which our testers said also noticeably improved stinky dog breath.

Buy it! Dentalicious Dog Bones, $34.99; AlphaPaw.com

BEST CALMING DOG TREATS

Testers said these organic CBD treats gave their "overly excited" pets relief from anxiety, even during thunderstorms.

Buy it! Honest Paws Calm Bites, $29.99; HonestPaws.com

BEST PET BLANKET

Cats and dogs alike "loved this blanket instantly." Testers especially liked that the product is waterproof and easy to wash.

Buy it! Sherpa Fleece Waterproof Blanket, $38.00; Wilderdog.com

BEST PLUSH CAT TOY

Cats quickly became attached to this "super cute" toy, which
they loved "guarding" and carrying with them from place to place.

Buy it! Platypus Cat Toy, $2.99; Target.com

BEST DURABLE DOG TOY

Even dogs known for being "destroyers of stuffed toys" couldn't dislodge the squeaker from this toy, made of puncture-resistant fabric.

Buy it! Top Paw Rip Roarin' Tough Pizza Dog Toy, $12.99; PetSmart.com

By Kelli Bender