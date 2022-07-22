These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur
Having pets in your space can be the best thing ever, but having their hair everywhere is… not. And nobody loves their furry friends more than Taylor Swift and her three famous cats, but we're sure even celebrities have a tough time removing their hair from every surface in their homes. That's why it's helpful to have pet hair remover tools on hand for anytime you need to spruce up your space.
"If my plan is to remove fur from floors and furniture, a vacuum cleaner made for sensitive ears or good old fashioned rubber or bristle broom works," muses Vivian Zottola, MSc, CBCC, and Applied Anthrozoologist at the Center for Behavior Studies. "[A] low decibel or low volume vacuum with attachments [works best] to get into those nooks and crannies, and [so does] something sticky like a lint brush."
To be able to fairly judge the 21 products that were brought in, seven of our pet-loving team members came in to evaluate these tools against everything from pillows and clothing to washing machines and more. Read on to discover which pet hair removers got the PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval.
Best Overall: Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Brush
Pros: Removing embedded hair is a breeze with this mini tool, and with its $14 price tag, it's even easier to add to cart.
Cons: Due to its small size, it's not ideal for cleaning larger spaces.
This small but mighty tool from Analan beat out the other competing products for many reasons, but its dependability was what really sold our tester on it. "It was clear from the first few wipes that it was working exactly as it advertised," they shared, later stating how easy it was to remove embedded hair. "It was satisfying to see how well it performed."
The tool's triangular shape allows you to use its differently-grooved sides to dig out even the most lodged hairs, and its easy clean up process makes this product a standout. Its small size makes it easy to store in a car compartment or even your pocket for quick, on-the-go cleans, but that's not to say it's inefficient for around the house. In fact, this product is recommended for use on smaller surfaces like pillows or chair armrests – wherever your furry friend likes to lounge.
However, due to its small stature, this tool would not be ideal for bigger cleans. While it's possible, it would be quite labor intensive, and there are better tools out there for cleaning large surfaces. But for a quick pick up, the Analan is your new best friend.
|
Type
|
Tool
|
Material
|
Plastic, non-slip coating
|
Dimensions
|
4.72 x 4.72 x 0.78 inches
|
Weight
|
7.05 Ounces
Best Value: Evriholder FURemover Broom Pet Hair Removal Tool with Squeegee
Pros: This squeegee-like tool has a handle that can be extended from 3 to 5 feet, depending on what height works best for you.
Cons: You have to bend over to use it like a broom, which can be uncomfortable.
The Evriholder tool is mash up between a broom and squeegee and is ideal for those tough to clean rugs and carpets. For a combination of two cleaning tools, the $13 price tag makes this product hard to beat. Equipped with rows of unflagged rubber bristles at the end of the tool, picking up hair in thick rugs has never been easier. "When using it on a high pile rug, the hair came up in a ball that was easy to pick up," our tester recorded. Cleaning the tool was made simple due to the rubber bristles attracting the hair into a large clump, so it could be easily extracted from the broom.
The only grievance with this budget-friendly option was the length of the handle. "When using it on my hands and knees it felt too long, but when standing it felt too short," the tester shared. It depends on personal preference, but the ability to extend or shorten this handle should minimize the discomfort for anyone who's interested in the Evriholder tool.
|
Type
|
Broom
|
Material
|
Plastic, unflagged rubber bristles
|
Dimensions
|
36.9 x 1.65 x 7.9 inches
|
Weight
|
0.92 pounds
Best Laundry: Smart Sheep Dryer Balls
Pros: The hair removal process is hands-free, as you just throw a few in the dryer with your clothes.
Cons: You may still need to use a lint roller for stray hairs, but for the most part, this product gets it done.
Perhaps the most unconventional of the list, these Smart Sheep dryer balls are made from 100 percent premium New Zealand wool and have a textured surface to pick up the stray pet hairs that stick to your clothes. This pack comes with a set of six dryer balls, and it's recommended to use three of the wool balls for a small load of laundry and five to six for larger loads. Our tester was amazed by the results, sharing that it was "a completely hands-off way to get pet hair off of clothing."
In addition to this, these wool balls will cut down on your clothing's drying time as it absorbs water and is an eco-friendly alternative to single-use dryer sheets. If you're looking for a hands-off pet hair removal process for your clothes or bed sheets, then this product from Smart Sheep is calling your name.
|
Type
|
Dryer balls
|
Material
|
100% premium New Zealand wool
|
Dimensions
|
7.8 x 7 x 2.8 inches
|
Weight
|
10.88 ounces
Best On-the-Go: OXO Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover For On-The-Go
Pros: This mini brush is made from BPA-free plastic and is perfect for small spaces.
Cons: It was difficult to get the hair out of the bottom of the device.
This mini brush from Oxo is a great option for the pet owner on the go because of its compact design and ability to be stored away in a bag, car compartment or desk. The small bristles are designed to act as both a lint roller and pet hair remover, making it ideal for a quick touch up to your clothing before heading out the door. Our tester also pointed out that it's "more environmentally friendly than using a paper lint roller."
The only snag that the tester ran into was the hair removal process from the bottom of the device, where it collects hair after cleaning a surface. Some hair was stuck at the bottom of the brush, but they wrote off the experience as not being a dealbreaker.
|
Type
|
Brush
|
Material
|
Microbristles
|
Dimensions
|
0.85 x 2 x 7 inches
|
Weight
|
3.2 ounces
Best Deep Clean: Lilly Brush Pro Pet Hair Tool Kit
Pros: This kit includes two blade-like cleaning tools, making this product the only set to make the list.
Cons: The handle on the crevice blade tool is slightly long, making it awkward to hold at times.
Two is better than one! This tool kit is not only a crevice-cleaning set complete with one wide "blade" and another spatula-style tool, but it was a standout product for deep cleaning during our tests. The 14 inch spatula is perfect for reaching down into hard-to-clean areas, like in between car seats, and the wide blade is equipped with a finger strap for more control over the hair removal process.
Our tester was amazed by how easy it was to clean typical problem areas. "I was really surprised at how handy the crevice tool was (although the handle was really so much longer than it needed to be). It got all the way into the folds of the chair between the seat and the back." Though that handle is a bit long, it comes in handy in tight spaces.
|
Type
|
Tool kit
|
Material
|
Rubber, plastic
|
Dimensions
|
17.6 x 15.67 x 0.79 inches
|
Weight
|
9.14 ounces
Best for Furniture: Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Pet Hair Remover
Pros: This tool left both carpets and rugs snag-free after testing.
Cons: The metal area of the tool might have the potential to damage delicate clothing or fabrics.
The Uproot pet hair remover is built like a carpet scraper but can serve many functions in your home. This tool's grooved metal edge is designed to collect not only pet hair, but dust and lint as well as it moves over your fabric surfaces. Being that this reusable tool is designed for crevices in your furniture, our tester said that "Someone who is constantly cleaning pet hair off furniture would love it."
Our tester advises users to be careful if using this on clothing, however, as the metal areas of the device could be potentially damaging to fine fabric. But when it comes to furniture, have a field day!
|
Type
|
Tool
|
Material
|
Metal
|
Dimensions
|
6.6 x 5 x 0.37 inches
|
Weight
|
2.08 ounces
Things to Consider
Type
While there are many types of pet removers out there, we took to the PEOPLE Tested lab to try a very specific few: rollers, brushes, brooms, and tools. We've found that certain products, like handheld tools, work best on furniture and in hard-to-reach places, while brooms are ideal for rugs or carpets. And when it comes to clothing, our tests showed that it's hard to top the wool dryer balls. Pinpointing the type of tool you'll need for your space will help take the guesswork out of picking a pet hair remover.
Purpose
Sometimes you just really need a small tool to throw in your bag when you're on the go and you spot those few stray hairs. Or maybe you're having friends over and you need a quick fix for your couch before friends sit there and become covered in cat hair. Knowing the areas you need to clean the most regularly and what you do in those spaces is another important aspect to consider when looking for a remover tool.
Your Pet
Probably the most important consideration of all is your pet. Oftentimes cats and dogs require different care tools, which is why it's crucial to know what kind of fur your companion has and its shedding tendencies. If your furry friend tends to shed often, then you may need a bigger tool for larger (and more frequent) clean ups than a pet with little shedding, that only needs a touch up here and there.
How We Tested
Each of the 21 products that were tested in the PEOPLE lab were evaluated on design, performance, and ease of cleaning. Our testers began by bringing in clothing, pillow cases, and furniture covers from their homes with their pet's hair already on them, and synthetic hair was provided as a prop to simulate hair on other surfaces. Depending on what the product was designed to clean, such as floors, furniture, or clothing, they were tested accordingly. After rating them based on sheer looks and design, they were tried on different surfaces and then cleaned and rated on a scale of one to five for each of the aforementioned categories.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.