These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur

The Evriholder tool is mash up between a broom and squeegee and is ideal for those tough to clean rugs and carpets. For a combination of two cleaning tools, the $13 price tag makes this product hard to beat. Equipped with rows of unflagged rubber bristles at the end of the tool, picking up hair in thick rugs has never been easier. "When using it on a high pile rug, the hair came up in a ball that was easy to pick up," our tester recorded. Cleaning the tool was made simple due to the rubber bristles attracting the hair into a large clump, so it could be easily extracted from the broom.