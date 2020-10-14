Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Pet Products — Here’s What to Shop Now
Hurry: These Prime Day deals end tonight
We might be a full 24 hours into this year’s Amazon Prime Day festivities, but plenty of must-shop markdowns are still kicking off on day two — including the Deal of the Day offers. Starting now, today’s limited-time deals feature major price cuts (some over 50 percent off!) on a slew of pet supplies and products from brands like AmazonBasics and Wag.
Whether you have a dog, a cat, or another furry friend at home, these discounts are worth checking out. Besides, pet parents know they can never be too stocked up on dry food and treats (and for the dog owners, poop bags). But the deals go well beyond the bare necessities, with products like mesh carriers, cat scratching posts, and even top-rated outdoor playpens seeing their prices slashed for the occasion, too. And all you need to qualify for the sale prices is an Amazon Prime account — if you don’t already have one, you can begin your 30-day free trial here. Shop our picks for Prime Day’s best pet product deals below.
Best Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals
- AmazonBasics Gravity Pet Food Feeder and Water Dispenser Bundle, Small, $15.59 (orig. $25.99)
- AmazonBasics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed, Medium, $14.99 (orig. $25.01)
- AmazonBasics Octagon Pet Bed, 20-Inch, $13.19 (orig. $21.99)
- AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier, Medium, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- AmazonBasics Single-Door & Double-Door Folding Metal Dog or Pet Crate Kennel with Tray, 30-Inch, $18.89 (orig. $37.99)
- AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Exercise and Playpen, 42-Inch, $29.80 (orig. $60.99)
- Wag Jerky Dog Treats, $3.50–$8 (orig. $5.99–$13.99)
- Wag Dry Dog Food Turkey and Lentil Recipe, Trial Size, $6.37 (orig. $12.99)
- AmazonBasics Cat Scratching Post and Hammock, Gray, $16.19 (orig. $26.99)
- AmazonBasics Large Premium Tall Cat Scratching Post, $26.39 (orig. $45.37)
- Angry Orange Ready-to-Use Citrus Pet Urine Remover, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
- AmazonBasics Unscented Standard Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip, Pack of 900, $11.39 (orig. $19.76)
Since most of these products are part of today’s Deal of the Day promotion, you only have until 9:30 p.m. ET tonight to buy them at the discounted rates. Not to mention, popular finds (like the Gravity Pet Food Feeder and Water Dispenser Bundle) have historically sold out before the deal even ends, so be sure to act fast. Don’t see what you’re looking for on this list? No worries: You can shop dozens of other Prime Day pet deals here.
