Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Pet Products — Here’s What to Shop Now

We might be a full 24 hours into this year’s Amazon Prime Day festivities, but plenty of must-shop markdowns are still kicking off on day two — including the Deal of the Day offers. Starting now, today’s limited-time deals feature major price cuts (some over 50 percent off!) on a slew of pet supplies and products from brands like AmazonBasics and Wag.

Whether you have a dog, a cat, or another furry friend at home, these discounts are worth checking out. Besides, pet parents know they can never be too stocked up on dry food and treats (and for the dog owners, poop bags). But the deals go well beyond the bare necessities, with products like mesh carriers, cat scratching posts, and even top-rated outdoor playpens seeing their prices slashed for the occasion, too. And all you need to qualify for the sale prices is an Amazon Prime account — if you don’t already have one, you can begin your 30-day free trial here. Shop our picks for Prime Day’s best pet product deals below.

Best Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals

Since most of these products are part of today’s Deal of the Day promotion, you only have until 9:30 p.m. ET tonight to buy them at the discounted rates. Not to mention, popular finds (like the Gravity Pet Food Feeder and Water Dispenser Bundle) have historically sold out before the deal even ends, so be sure to act fast. Don’t see what you’re looking for on this list? No worries: You can shop dozens of other Prime Day pet deals here.

Buy It! AmazonBasics Gravity Pet Food Feeder and Water Dispenser Bundle, Small, $15.59 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed, Medium, $14.99 (orig. $25.01); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Octagon Pet Bed, 20-Inch, $13.19 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier, Medium, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Single-Door & Double-Door Folding Metal Dog or Pet Crate Kennel with Tray, 30-Inch, $18.89 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Exercise and Playpen, 42-Inch, $29.80 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Wag Jerky Dog Treats (Beef, Chicken, Turkey), $3.50–$8 (orig. $5.99–$13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Wag Dry Dog Food Turkey and Lentil Recipe (Trial Size), $6.37 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Cat Scratching Post and Hammock, Gray, $16.19 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Large Premium Tall Cat Scratching Post, $26.39 (orig. $45.37); amazon.com

Buy It! Angry Orange Ready-to-Use Citrus Pet Urine Remover, $20.97 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Unscented Standard Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip, Pack of 900, $11.39 (orig. $19.76); amazon.com