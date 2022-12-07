The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE

01 of 11 Best Dog Bed Courtesy Stephanie Petit After testing dozens of products across 11 categories, the cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers picked their favorite new pet products. Read on to see what won the 2022 PEOPLE Pet Product Awards and to get expert tips on how to help your furry friend play more. "Stylish" and "easy to wash." this bolstered bed impressed pet parents with its lightweight, supportive structure that dogs liked "snuggling" in. Buy it! Newton Baby's Washable & Orthopedic Pet Bed, $129.99 and up; Newtonbaby.com

02 of 11 Best Cat Bed Catit Cats "jumped in and curled up" on this "giant cloud" of a bed as soon as owners set it down. Buy it! Catit's Fluffy Cat Bed, $39.99; Usa.catit.com Expert tip: Don't fret if your pet doesn't take to a new product or toy instantly. "That's totally normal," Dr. Annie Valuska, a principal pet behavior scientist at Purina, says. "Many pets need multiple exposures to something before they begin to like it."

03 of 11 Best Dog Toy Under $10 Frisco Curious dogs enjoyed exploring this "well-made" plush toy, which breaks apart into two "cute" squeaker-filled playthings. Buy it! Frisco's Brunch Egg in Hole Dog Toy, $8.98; Chewy.com Expert tip: Watch your dog's body language for signs they want to play with you. "A dog might paw you to solicit attention, or your dog might start bouncing around and maybe even bring you a toy," Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, a senior strategist with Best Friends Animal Society, says of signals to look for.

04 of 11 Best Durable Dog Toy BARKSHOP Dogs — especially large ones — were "obsessed" with this sturdy rubber toy that "holds up" to heavy chewing. Buy it! BARK's Pully, $15 and up; Barkshop.com and Petsmart.com Expert tip: Discover your dog's preferred play style by involving them in different activities. "See if your dog likes to play fetch; some dogs really like to play tug. Try taking your dog for hikes and longer walks around the neighborhood," Faughn says.

05 of 11 Best Overall Dog Toy Zippy Paws Owners said this "unique" hide-and-seek plaything is "game within a toy" that clever canines can revel in "all day long." Buy it! Zippy Paws' Zippy Burrow, $19.99; Zippypaws.com Expert tip: Puzzle toys like the Zippy Burrow can be enriching for many canines, according to Faughn. "As with any new toy, monitor your dog to ensure they are enjoying the game and not becoming frustrated," she advises.

06 of 11 Best Catnip Toy Courtesy Jessica Bryan This "eye-catching" mat filled with organic catnip had cats "flopping around" in happiness and made a "supersoft" nap spot once playtime ended. Buy it! FUZZU's Sweet Spot Refillable Catnip Mat, $15.99; Chewy.com and Fuzzutoys.com Expert tip: Give cats space to test out a new toy. "Cats like to use their sense of smell to investigate new objects in their environment. Before you start using a new product with a cat, leave it out for them to sniff and check out on their own terms," Samantha Bell, a cat expert with Best Friend Animal Society, says.

07 of 11 Best Overall Cat Toy triple t studios Owners said this eco-friendly 100% wool toy was a "crowd-pleaser" that made felines "light up" with excitement and play until they got tired. Buy it! The Tiniest Tiger's Wool Felt Mouse Cat Toy, $9; Triple-t-studios.com Expert tip: Don't be afraid to mix it up. "Offering a variety of toy types — some that roll, some that make noise, some they can bite, some big enough for them to hold and kick — and using a wand toy are great ways to figure out your cat's preferred way to play," Bell shares.

08 of 11 Best Cat Treat Vita Kraft Pet owners enjoyed hand-feeding their cats this lickable treat that had felines "running" to eat the snack straight from the pouch. Buy it! Vitakraft's Lick 'n' Lap Creamy Cat Treat, $4 for five servings; Amazon.com Expert tip: Bringing movement to your cat's toys can encourage play. "A toy lying on the ground is not as enticing as a toy stealthily moving past them," Bell says. And don't be afraid to "look silly" while playing with your feline.

09 of 11 Best New Dog Treat Petaluma Even picky pups not motivated by food "drooled over" these organic, single-ingredient treats, which are great for canines who like to chew. Buy it! Petaluma' Sweet Potato Jerky, $17.99; Feedpetaluma.com Expert tip: Dr. Annie suggests dedicating daily time to playing with your pet to improve their "overall well-being." And remember, always "keep it a positive experience."

10 of 11 Best Cat Scratcher Frisco Pet owners liked this cardboard scratcher's "quirky" design, while their cats appreciated having a new place to hide and play. Buy it! Frisco's TV Set Cardboard Cat House, $19.98; Chewy.com Expert tip: Bell suggests "marinating" your cat's toys and scratchers in enticing pet-safe scents like catnip, valerian root, and silvervine.